Congress Serves Privilege Notice Against Odisha CM

Bhubaneswar: The Congress party on Wednesday served breach of privilege notice against Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and Minister of State (Home) Tusharkanti Behera for allegedly misleading the Assembly over Naba Das murder investigation.

In a letter to the assembly secretary, Balangir MLA and Congress legislature party chief Narasingha Mishra said the Minister of State (MoS) representing the CM had given a statement in the Assembly retired judge Justice JP Das has been nominated by the High Court to monitor the investigation of into Naba Das murder.

The CM though the MoS has intentionally misled the House by giving false information. Mishra alleged statement of coour-monitored probe is not true.

The order has been passed from administrative level, not court, he alleged.

“It is absolutely false data which has been used to mislead the House. It violates the privilege of the House. As the Minister of State for Home has given the statement on behalf of Chief Minister, the statement is considered as the CM’s one,” Mishra said.

BJD also reacted to the privilagenotice of the Congress member.

“I must demand that he should first apologie. Because, he has disrespected the order of Orissa High Court chief justice. He should tender apology before the people Odisha and Assembly,” BJD MLA Arun Sahoo said.

On the other hand, Speaker BK Arukh said the notice is being analyzed