Congress, RJD claim Modi govt’s fresh lateral entry push ‘attack on reservation’

New Delhi:The Narendra Modi government’s push to recruit 45 senior-level officers through the lateral entry mode has triggered a political storm, with opposition leaders accusing the government of systematically undermining the reservation system that safeguards opportunities for marginalised communities in India.

In a post in Hindi on X, Kharge said, “BJP, which has ripped apart the Constitution, has made a double attack on reservation!”

“Under a well-planned conspiracy, the BJP is deliberately making such recruitments in jobs so that SC, ST, OBC classes can be kept away from reservation,” the Congress president alleged.

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav, a key ally of Congress in Bihar, condemned the move as a “dirty joke” on the reservation system and the Constitution drafted by Dr. B.R. Ambedkar. Yadav underscored that if these 45 posts were filled through the traditional civil services examination, nearly half of them would have been reserved for SC, ST, and OBC candidates.

By opting for lateral entry, the government, according to Yadav, is effectively denying these communities their rightful share in governance.

“In the last election, the prime minister, his stooge parties in Bihar and their leaders used to claim with great pomp that no one can take away their rights by ending reservation, but in front of their eyes, with their support and cooperation, the rights of the deprived, neglected and poor sections are being robbed,” Tejashwi Yadav posted in Hindi on X.

“Wake up “Dalit-OBC-Tribal and poor general class” wake up! In the name of Hindu they are usurping your rights and dividing your rights,” he added.