Congress reconstitutes CWC members

New Delhi: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on 20 August reconstituted Congress Working Committee. As per the list, Congress leaders Sachin Pilot, Shashi Tharoor, Former Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi, Anand Sharma are among the new members. Moreover, other leaders including Naseer Hussain, Alka Lamba, Supriya Srinate, Praniti Shinde, Pawan Khera, Ganesh Godiyal, Yashomati Thakur have also been been included in the list of Congress Working Committee.

As per the list, Veerappa Moily, Manish Tewari have made it to the permanent invitees list.

The reshuffle also comes at a time ahead of the year-end polls in five states: Mizoram, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Telangana.

Meanwhile, today also marks the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi. Gandhi was India’s youngest prime minister, who held office during 1984-89. He was assassinated by the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE), a separatist organisation from Sri Lanka, during a public event in Sriperumbudur, Tamil Nadu, in May 1991.