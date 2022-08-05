Congress Protest In Delhi: Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka, Other Leaders Detained

New Delhi: While marching to Rashtrapati Bhavan to protest against issues of inflation, price rise, GST and unemployment on Friday, Congress leaders including Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and Shashi Tharoor were detained by Delhi police.

Congress is holding a massive protest even when the Delhi police have denied permission for it.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra jumped over a police barricade placed near AICC during the party’s protest against price rise and unemployment in Delhi.

The Paramilitary forces and the Delhi police have blocked the Vijai Chowk road and the route from Parliament to President’s House by barricades.

Women paramilitary personnel are queued right on the other side of the barricades to stop the Congress MPs from protesting. They have also planned to gherao the PM House.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, addressing a press conference, said that there is no democracy in India now and that our country is under the dictatorship of four people.