Congress Plans To Hold Protest On Rahul Gandhi’s Probe Agency Date Tomorrow

New Delhi: Congress is planning to put up a huge show of strength on Monday when its leader and MP Rahul Gandhi will appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning in connection with a money laundering case linked to the National Herald newspaper.

Congress leader Manickam Tagore said that party workers will hold demonstrations at around 25 offices of the Enforcement Directorate across the country, to protest the “misuse” of the central investigative agencies by the Central government to “silence the voice of opposition”.

Senior leaders will march with Mr Gandhi to the office of the probe agency in the national capital tomorrow, he said.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah are using ED and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to weaken their political opponents,” the Congress leader said.

Congress has maintained that the charges against its leaders are “fake and baseless”, saying the summonses are part of the BJP’s “vendetta politics”.

“Leaders of opposition parties across the country are being raided and action is being taken against them. Congress will protest against this dictatorial attitude of the BJP,” Mr Tagore said.

Sonia Gandhi, who has also been summoned for questioning, will appear before the Enforcement Directorate on June 23.