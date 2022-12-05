Congress Observes 8-Hour Bandh In Bhadrak Demanding Medical College
Bhadrak: Life came to a standstill in Bhadrak following an 8-hour bandh observed by the Congress party demanding the setting up of a medical college in the district.
While traffic flow in the Bhadrak town came to a grinding halt due to the bandh observation, commuters had a harrowing time since the morning.
Plying of vehicles remained off road during the bandh observation and streets wore a deserted look.
While shops remained closed as Congress activists resorted to picketing and sloganeering, other business establishments also downed their shutters to avoid any kind of untoward incident.
