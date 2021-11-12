Congress observes 6-hour hartal in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Congress observes 6-hour hartal (6 am-12 noon) in Odisha demanding removal of Minister of State for Home Dibya Shankar Mishra from Cabinet & justice for murdered Kalahandi schoolteacher Mamita Meher.

The Odisha Congress unit had given a call for a complete bandh across the state. However, the Orissa high court on Thursday ruled that only a hartal can be held and not a general strike

The Congress assured the court that the protest would be peaceful, following which the HC bench court directed the director general of police to take action against protestors who forcibly try to disrupt normal life.

The sensational murder case of Mamita Meher has shocked the entire state. Mamita was a resident of Jharni village under the Turekela block of Bolangir district in Odisha.

Mamita worked as a teacher at the Sunshine English Medium School in the Kalahandi district, while Sahu is the managing committee president of the educational institution.

On October 8, Mamita’s family had lodged a complaint alleging the involvement of Sahu behind her missing.