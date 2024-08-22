Congress, NC form alliance for J&K elections

New Delhi: The Congress and National Conference declared on Thursday their alliance for the forthcoming Jammu and Kashmir elections.

The elections are set to occur in three stages: September 18, September 25, and October 1, with the counting of votes on October 4.

In his speech to party workers in Srinagar, Gandhi emphasized that the coalition’s formation hinges on the respect for Congress workers and leaders.

“The alliance for the assembly elections will take place, provided that the dignity of Congress party workers is upheld,” he stated.

He expressed his deep affection for the people of Jammu & Kashmir, saying, “I love you all.”

Gandhi recounted that upon the announcement of elections in various states, he and Kharge ji resolved to visit Jammu and Kashmir first, signalling the paramount importance of its people’s representation. “For the first time post-independence, a state has been converted into a union territory,” he remarked.

Gandhi also commended the Congress party workers for their resolute and courageous efforts.

“Each visit here strengthens my sense of a profound and enduring connection with you. The Congress leaders are the ones who have shown true courage and determination in Jammu and Kashmir. I am aware of the challenges you face,” he acknowledged.