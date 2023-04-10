Congress Names Tarun Pandey As Party Nominee For Jharsuguda By-Poll

Bhubaneswar: The Congress today announced Tarun Pandey as the party candidate for the by-poll to Jharsuguda Assembly constituency.

The All India Congress Committee (AICC) has approved the candidature of Pandey.

“The Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has approved the candidature of Shri Tarun Pandey as the Congress Candidate for the ensuing by-election to the legislative Assembly of Odisha from 07-Jharsuguda constituency ” a release issued by the AICC stated.

Earlier, the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) had announced its candidate for the lone assembly seat that fell vacant following the death of former Minister Naba Das.

The ruling party had named Dipali Das, the daughter of slain minister Naba Das, as the party nominee for the ensuing by-poll.

The BJD has assigned a dozen leaders including some senior ministers to man the election in the entire constituency.

BJP is yet to declare its candidate. The saffron party is planning to field a young face to take on the ruling regional party. According to sources, Tankadhar Tripathy is in the top race to get the ticket.

Notably, by-election to the Jharsuguda Assembly segment was necessitated following the murder of former Minister Naba Dash by a policeman.

The by-election to Jharsuguda constituency is scheduled on May 10. The counting of votes will take place on May 13.