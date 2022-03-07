Congress names Manju Rath as Mayor Candidate for Berhampur Municipal Corporation

Berhampur: The Odisha unit of Congress today nominated Manju Rath as the party candidate for mayoral election to Berhampur Municipal Corporation.

On the other hand, Odisha’s ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has fielded Sanghamitra Dalei, the Ganjam district president of BJD Mahila Morcha, as the Mayoral candidate for BeMC. Dalai started her political journey as a Congress candidate and later joined BJD and become a corporator of BeMC.

Similarly, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday nominated Dr. Sabita Suar as the party candidate for mayoral election to Berhampur Municipal Corporation (BeMC).

The polling for the three municipal corporations and 106 other Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) in Odisha are slated to be held on March 24. The nomination filing process has started on March 22 and tomorrow (March 7) is the last date.

For the first time, the Mayors and chairpersons of ULBs will be directly elected by the people. While the post of Mayor for BMC and BeMC are reserved for women, the CMC post was unreserved, the State Election Commission (SEC) had announced.