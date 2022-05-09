Congress Names Kishor Patel As Its Candidate For Brajrajnagar Bypolls

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Congress on Monday named Kishor Chandra Patel, former assembly speaker and minister, as its party candidate for the upcoming Brajarajnagar bypolls.

The Election Commission of India has announced May 31, 2022, as the date for the by-election to the Brajarajnagar Assembly constituency.

The last date for filing nomination papers is on May 11 while scrutiny will be conducted on May 12. The last date for withdrawal of nomination papers is May 17. The counting of votes has been scheduled for June 3.