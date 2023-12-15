Congress MP Dhiraj Sahu Opens Up On Huge Cash Haul In Odisha I-T Raids

Congress MP Dhiraj Sahu has stated that the Rs 353 crore cash that was recovered by the Income Tax Department from his premises is related to his liquor firms and has nothing to do with the Congress party.

Dhiraj clarified that the recovered money is the proceedings from the sale of liquor and belongs to his family and other related firms and not to any political party.

After raiding Odisha-based Boudh Distillery Private Limited and organizations associated with it, IT officials seized around Rs 353 crore cash and 3 kilograms of gold jewellery, making it the most cash ever seized by any investigating agency in the nation in a single action.

Over 50 bank officials used 40 machines for five days to count the currencies seized from industries in Balangir, Titlagarh, and Sambalpur.