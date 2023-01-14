Congress MP Chaudhary Santokh Singh Dies During Bharat Jodo Yatra In Punjab

Phillaur: Congress MP Chaudhary Santokh Singh on Saturday died of heart attack during Bharat Jodo Yatra of Rahul Gandhi in Phillaur of Punjab.

Chaudhary Santokh Singh fell during the rush of the yatra. He was taken to a hospital in an ambulance to Virk hospital in Phillaur. Congress leaders Rana Gurjeet Singh and Vijay Inder Singla have confirmed his demise.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann tweeted: “I am deeply saddened by the untimely death of Congress Member of Parliament from Jalandhar, Santokh Singh Chowdhury.. May God rest his soul in peace.”

The yatra has been stopped and Rahul Gandhi has gone to the hospital. Gandhi-led yatra resumed from Ladhowal here Saturday morning as part of its Punjab leg.