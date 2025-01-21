In a startling revelation, Congress MLA Santosh Singh Saluja has claimed that former Odisha minister Naba Das was under pressure to distance himself from coal block transportation in Jharsuguda before his assassination.



Saluja, a close associate of Das, stated that the late minister had received multiple warnings related to coal transportation activities. “There was tremendous pressure on him to stay away from the sector. This aspect needs to be thoroughly investigated,” he said.



The statement has reignited speculation over the motive behind Naba Das’ murder, with opposition parties demanding a fresh probe into the case. Das, who was a prominent leader in the Odisha government, was shot dead by a police officer in January 2023 under circumstances that remain controversial.



Political analysts believe that if Saluja’s claims hold merit, the coal mafia’s involvement in the killing cannot be ruled out. The Odisha Crime Branch, which investigated the case, had earlier ruled out any conspiracy, attributing the murder to the accused officer’s mental instability. However, opposition parties, including the BJP and Congress, continue to question this conclusion.



With the 2024 Odisha Assembly elections bringing new leadership under Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, there is increasing pressure to revisit high-profile cases like Naba Das’ murder. Whether the state government initiates a fresh probe remains to be seen.