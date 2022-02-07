Congress Let Coronavirus Spread & Caused Chaos: PM Modi In Lok Sabha

New Delhi: Launching a scathing attack on the Congress in Lok Sabha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday accused the former of forcing people into hardship during the first wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“You can oppose me, but why are you (Congress) opposing the Fit India Movement and other schemes? No wonder you were voted out in many states years ago…I think you have made up your mind not to come to power for the next 100 years,” the PM said.

Modi said, “In the first wave, when people were told to stay where they were, the Congress instigated them to leave Mumbai. They even provided tickets for the migrants to go from Mumbai to UP and Bihar. You created a ruckus, you violated the lockdown norms and pushed migrants into trouble.”

“Now that you (Congress) have made up your mind not to come to power for the next 100 years, then, ‘Maine bhi tyaari kar li hai’ (I too am ready),” the PM added.

“Even after so many defeats, over so many decades, neither has your (Congress party’s) arrogance gone nor has your ecosystem let you shed your arrogance,” said PM Modi.