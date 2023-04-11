Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to visit Wayanad today

Wayanad: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will visit Wayanad for the first time after his disqualification as LS member on Tuesday which Congress and UDF plan to turn into a show of strength. Rahul, who will be accompanied by Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, will be accorded a grand reception, will participate in a road show and address a public meet at Kalpetta in the afternoon.

Kalpetta MLA T Siddique said the road show christened ‘Satyameva Jayate’ will start from SKMJHS school premises at 3pm to the ground near Wayanad MP’s office where the meeting will be held. Party leaders said thousands of UDF workers and supporters from Wayanad and various districts in Malabar are expected to attend the event.

Siddique said Rahul’s disqualification evoked a strong emotional response among the people of Wayanad and Tuesday’s visit is expected to see an outpouring of support.AICC general secretary KC Venugopal, KPCC chief K Sudhakaran, opposition leader VD Satheesan, IUML state president Panakkad Sadikali Shihab Thangal, IUML national general secretary PK Kunhalikutty and other senior leaders will attend the programme.