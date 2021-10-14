Congress leader Nabin Nanda deserts party

Bhubaneswar: Congress leader and former MLA of Dhenkanal Nabin Nanda resigned from the party on Thursday

Nanda took Twitter and informed that he has tendered his resignation and leaving the party voluntarily. Nanda also thanked the President of Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee for giving him party ticket in 2019 election.

ଆଜି ମୁଁ ମୋର ନିକ ଇଚ୍ଛାରେ “ଭାରତୀୟ ଜାତୀୟ କଂଗ୍ରେସ “ଦଳ ର ପ୍ରାଥମିକ ସଭ୍ୟ ପଦରୁ ଇସ୍ତଫା ମେଲ ଯୋଗେ ପ୍ରଦେଶ କଂଗ୍ରେସ ସଭାପତି ଙ୍କ ନିକଟକୁ ପ୍ରେରଣ କଲି । କଂଗ୍ରେସ ର ରାଜ୍ୟ ନେତୃତ୍ୱ ମୋ ଉପରେ ଅ।ସ୍ଥା ପ୍ରକଟ କରି ଢେ଼ଙ୍କାନାଳ ବିଧାନ ସଭା ଆସନ ପାଇଁ ୨୦୧୯ ରେ ମନୋନୀତ କରି ଥିବାରୁ ମୁଁ ବ୍ୟକ୍ତିଗତ ଭାବେ ସଭାପତି ଙ୍କ ପ୍ରତି କୃତଜ୍ଞ — Nabin Nanda (@NabinNanda) October 13, 2021

Nanda had joined the Congress before the last general elections in the state in 2019 after being expelled from the ruling BJD.