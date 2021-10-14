Nabin Nanda
Congress leader Nabin Nanda deserts party

By Pragativadi News Service
Bhubaneswar: Congress leader and former MLA of Dhenkanal Nabin Nanda resigned from the party on Thursday

Nanda took Twitter and informed that he has tendered his resignation and leaving the party voluntarily. Nanda also thanked the President of Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee for giving him party ticket in 2019 election.

Nanda had joined the Congress before the last general elections in the state in 2019 after being expelled from the ruling BJD.

