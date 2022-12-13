Congress Leader Arrested For “Kill Modi” Remark

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Congress leader Raja Pateria was arrested today for his controversial “be ready to kill” Prime Minister Narendra Modi remarks.

Mr Pateria triggered outrage on Monday when a video of him surfaced in which he was heard goading a group of people to “kill” PM Modi in order to “save” the Constitution.

In the viral video, Mr Pateria, at a gathering of party workers, said, “Modi will end elections, Modi will divide on the basis of religion, caste, language; the lives of Dalits, tribals, and minorities are in danger. If the constitution is to be saved, then be ready to kill Modi.”

