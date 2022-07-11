Congress Is Adopting Disrupting Attitude In Path Of Development: BJP

New Delhi: Hitting out at the Congress, the Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday said that Congress which is involved in corruption, dynastic politics and politics of appeasement tries to make baseless allegations.

BJP Spokesperson Dr. Sudhanshu Trivedi while talking to reporters in New Delhi said that there are some people in the country who feel inconvenient until they get a chance to disturb the development work. He alleged that Congress is a party that is adopting a disrupting attitude in the path of development.

Dr. Trivedi said the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is continuously working for the development of the country.

Saying that the current and former Presidents of Congress are on bail today in the National Herald case, Dr. Trivedi questioned whether this situation gives any kind of moral ground to Congress to speak something about the country.