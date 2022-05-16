Congress Gen Secy Priyanka Gandhi Vadra To Visit Odisha Soon: Niranjan Patnaik

Bhubaneswar: In a bid to draw the blueprint for the revival of the Congress’ crumbling support base in Odisha, All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary Priyanka Gandhi will visit Odisha soon.

This was informed by Odisha Pradesh Congress president Niranjan Patnaik on Monday.

Speaking to media persons, Patnaik said, “Priyanka Gandhi will visit Odisha to discuss the party’s upcoming agenda for state politics. Though the exact date of her visit has not been finalised, it will be declared soon.”

It is learnt that Patnaik had a separate meeting with Priyanka while attending the three-day Chintan Shivir of the party in New Delhi.

Patnaik, meanwhile, said, “Congress will perform well in Brajarajnagar by-poll and win the election.”