Congress’ day-long satyagraha today against Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification

New Delhi: From 10am to 5pm today, the Congress will observe a day-long satyagraha protesting the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi from the Lok Sabha after a Surat court convicted him in a 2019 defamation case. While Rahul Gandhi has been at the centre of the political controversy dominating Parliament for the last few weeks, the disqualification brings the opposition parties together, with Rahul Gandhi throwing a challenge to the government on the Adani issue — and the BJP condemning Rahul Gandhi’s behaviour.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will sit in the satyagraha at Raj Ghat in New Delhi. All Pradesh Congress Committees have been asked to organise a day-long satyagraha in front of Gandhi statues.

Rahul Gandhi addressed a press conference on Saturday, the first after his disqualification, and said he does not care whether he is permanently disqualified; he will continue raising questions over ‘PM Modi’s relationship with Adani’.

Rahul Gandhi thanked the opposition parties for supporting him on the question of disqualification and said it is time to work together.

On the Adani issue, Rahul Gandhi said he faced disqualification because PM Modi is scared of his next speech on Adani. “I have seen fear in his eyes,” Rahul Gandhi said.