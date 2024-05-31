Congress Boycotts Lok Sabha Exit Poll Debates

New Delhi: The Indian National Congress announced on Friday that its leaders will not participate in television debates related to Lok Sabha exit polls scheduled for June 4.

In a post on X, Congress leader Pawan Khera stated, “Our statement on the reason for not participating in ExitPolls Voters have cast their votes and their verdict has been secured. The results will be out on 4th June. Prior to that, we do not see any reason to indulge in speculation and slugfest for TRP. The Indian National Congress will not participate in the debates on ExitPolls. The purpose of any debate should be to inform the people. We will happily partake in debates from 4th June onwards.”

The Congress leader expressed confidence in his party’s prospects, stating, “We are poised to win this election. INDIA alliance will be forming the government after the 4 June.”

The last phase of voting for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 is scheduled for June 1. Media outlets will be permitted to release their exit poll predictions after 6:30 pm on the same day, as per Election Commission guidelines. However, the final results will only be declared on June 4.