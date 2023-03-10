Congress, BJP Disrupt Odisha Assembly Proceedings; House Adjourned Till Monday

Bhubaneswar: The Opposition BJP and Congress today rocked the Odisha Assembly demanding CM Naveen Patnaik’s resignation over Naba Das’s murder issues.

Due to heavy pandemonium, the House witnessed repeated adjournments without any transaction today.

As soon as the House assembled for the day on Friday, members of the BJP and Congress trooped into the well and shouted slogans. They created a ruckus demanding the chief minister’s resignation in connection with the murder of former Health Minister Naba Das.

Due to din, Speaker BK Arukh adjourned the House twice-first till 11.30 am and later till 4 pm.

As soon as the House met again in the afternoon, the opposition started sloganeering and creating noise. The Speaker convened an all-party meeting to restore normalcy. However, the meeting remained inconclusive which forced the Speaker to adjourn the Assembly till Monday.

Leader of The Opposition Jay Narayan Mishra said that The investigation into the Murder of Naba Das is not on a right track. The BJP has been demanding a CBI probe. The chief minister is trying to take part in the House through video conference. He is visiting different areas to do politics. But, he does not have time to attend Assembly. Being the leader of the Assembly, the Chief Minister has not given respect to the House, Mishra alleged.

Congress legislature party chief Narasingha Mishra said “the CM should resign over the killing of Naba Das. He is accountable as he holds the charge of the Home department. The Chief Minister should resign on moral grounds. The government has accepted the conspiracy behind the murder. The state government does not have an answer. The Chief Minister remained outside during the Assembly session. This is an insult to the House,” he said.

BJD, however, criticized the Opposition’s approach. Senior ruling party MLA Narsinh Sahu said there should not be any demand in the House on the issues which have already been discussed. “We are not able to raise issues related to our constituency because of the din. People will give fitting replies to the them at right time,” he added.