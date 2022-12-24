Congress’ Bharat Jodo Yatra In Delhi Today

New Delhi: The Congress’ ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’, led by party MP Rahul Gandhi, entered Delhi early this morning amid calls by the Health Minister to follow Covid protocols.

Delhi Congress Chief Anil Chaudhary and party workers welcomed Rahul Gandhi, other party leaders and the padyatris at Badarpur Border as they entered the national capital from Faridabad.

Mr Gandhi was accompanied by former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Kumari Selja and Randeep Surjewala.

While addressing party workers and leaders, he reiterated that the motive of his yatra is to open a ‘mohabbat ki dukaan’ (shop of love) amid a ‘nafrat ka bazaar’ (market of hatred).

“Common man of the country is now talking about love. In every state, lakhs have joined the yatra. I have told people of RSS and BJP that we are here to open shop of love in your ‘bazar’ of hatred,” Mr Gandhi said.”They spread hatred, we spread love,” he said.

The Yatra will make its morning halt in the national capital at Ashram chowk at 11 am and will resume its journey at 1 PM. After traversing through Mathura road, India Gate and ITO, it will halt near the Red Fort.