Congress’ Bhakta Das Calls For ‘Janata Curfew’ On Nov 8

Bhubaneswar: Senior Congress leader and former MP Bhakta Das has called for a ‘Janata Curfew’ in Kalahandi district on November 8 demanding the removal and arrest of Minister of State (MoS) for Home Dibya Shankar Mishra for his alleged links with Gobinda Sahu, the prime accused in the Mahaling school teacher Mamita Meher’s murder case.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is scheduled to visit the district on November 8 for the distribution of the smart health card of Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY) to the beneficiaries and the inauguration of various welfare schemes in the district.

Das also appealed to observe two minutes of silence at 11 am on November 7 at their homes and pray for the salvation of the soul of Mamita Meher and pray for justice for the family members of the deceased.