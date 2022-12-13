Congress anxious over RGF funding: Amit Shah

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah condemned the Opposition’s attempt to stall Question Hour in Parliament on Tuesday and said Congress raised the border issue “intentionally” in an effort to avoid a question on the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation’s FCRA license cancellation.

The Home Minister accused Congress-backed Rajiv Gandhi Foundation (RGF) of taking Rs 1.35 crore in grants from the Chinese embassy.

“The Congress unfortunately disrupted Question Hour even after being told that the Defence Minister (Rajnath Singh) will give a statement on the issue. I saw the Question Hour list and, after seeing question number 5, I understood the anxiety (of Congress). A Congress member had asked it. We had the answer ready. But they disrupted the House,” said Mr Shah in the interim between the disruption and the Defence Minister’s statement.

“India’s permanent seat in the UN Security Council was sacrificed because of Nehru’s love for China,” Shah said.

He applauded Indian soldiers for their valour. “I want to say it clearly… till the time the BJP government led by Prime Minister Modi is in power, no one can capture an inch of our land,” Shah said.

The Congress did not immediately respond to these comments by Amit Shah.