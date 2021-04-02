Congress Announces Its Star Campaigners For Pipili Bypoll

Bhubaneswar: The Indian National Congress today announced the list of Star Campaigners of the party for the ensuing Pipili bypoll.

The list of Star Campaigners includes A Chella Kumar, Odisha in-charge of Congress, OPCC president Niranjan Patnaik, senior MLAs, and former PCC presidents.

The following Congress leader will be campaign for the ensuing bye-election to the Pipili Assembly Constituency scheduled to be held on April 17th.

Here is the list of Star Campaigners:-

Also Read: Pipili Bypoll: BJD Announces List Of Star Campaigners