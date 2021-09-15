Congress Announces Its Star Campaigners For Pipili Bypoll

Bhubaneswar: The Indian National Congress today announced the list of Star Campaigners of the party for the ensuing Pipili bypoll.

The list of Star Campaigners includes A Chella Kumar, Odisha in charge of Congress, OPCC president Niranjan Patnaik, senior MLAs, and former PCC presidents.

The following Congress leader will be the campaign for the ensuing by-election to the Pipili Assembly Constituency scheduled to be held on September 30 while the counting of votes will be carried out on October 3.

Here is the list of Star Campaigners:-