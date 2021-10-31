Congress activists hurl eggs at Union Minister Ajay Mishra’s vehicle

Bhubaneswar: Taking a jab at Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra regarding the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case, Congress activists reportedly hurled eggs at his vehicle.

The agitating members of Odisha congress also showed black flags near Bhubaneswar Airport chhak over his son’s alleged involvement in Lakhimpur Kheri violence.

Notably, Mishra is in Odisha to attend a programme.

Fuming at Union MoS Ajay Mishra’s presence at the BJP membership drive in Lucknow on Friday, TMC and Congress slammed BJP for its ‘insensitivity’. Reminding Mishra’s links to the Lakhimpur massacre, TMC MP Mahua Moitra condemned Home Minister Amit Shah and CM Yogi Adityanath for sharing a stage with him.

Farmers have demanded Mishra’s ouster from the Modi cabinet and his arrest after his son Ashish Mishra was arrested for allegedly mowing down four farmers in Lakhimpur.