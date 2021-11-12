Congress Activists Distribute Chocolates During Hartal In Twin City

Bhubaneswar/Cuttack: Odisha Congress activists were seen distributing chocolates to the public in Cuttack and Bhubaneswar during their 6-hour hartal today.

Demanding justice for murdered lady teacher Mamita Meher, activists were also seen seeking their cooperation to put pressure on the ruling government immediate removal and arrest of Minister of State for Home Dibya Shankar Mishra for his alleged links with Gobinda Sahu, the prime accused in Mamita Meher murder case.

The Congress had yesterday called for a statewide Bandh from 6 AM to 12 PM today. However, the Orissa High Court ordered that it is illegal and prohibited political parties from observing Bandh.

The party workers staged hartal at several places in Twin city.