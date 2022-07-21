Congratulatory Tweets Pour In For India’s 15th President Draupadi Murmu

New Delhi: NDA candidate Draupadi Murmu has been elected as the new President of India as she crossed halfway mark after the third round of counting on Thursday.

With Draupadi Murmu set to become India’s first tribal president, congratulatory tweets poured out on social media.

President Ram Nath Kovind congratulated Draupadi Murmu on being elected the President; tweeting, “Heartiest congratulations and best wishes to Smt. Droupadi Murmu on being elected as the 15th President of India.”

PM Modi congratulates #DraupadiMurmu; says, “India scripts history. At a time when 1.3 billion Indians are marking Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, a daughter of India hailing from a tribal community born in a remote part of eastern India has been elected our President!”

I would like to thank all those MPs and MLAs across party lines who have supported the candidature of Smt. Droupadi Murmu Ji. Her record victory augurs well for our democracy. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 21, 2022

“Congratulate the daughter of #Odisha , #DraupadiMurmu on being elected as the 15th President of India. It is indeed a very proud moment for everyone in Odisha that she has been elected for the highest office in the country,” tweets Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Congratulate the daughter of #Odisha, Smt #DroupadiMurmu on being elected as 15th President of India. It is indeed a very proud moment for everyone in Odisha that she has been elected for the highest office in the country. pic.twitter.com/eG27IvsnfI — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) July 21, 2022 M. Venkaiah Naidu, Vice President of India Heartiest congratulations to Smt. Droupadi Murmu Ji on being elected as the 15th President of India! Her wide experience in public life, spirit of selfless service and deep understanding of people’s issues will greatly benefit the nation. My best wishes for a successful tenure! — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) July 21, 2022

“Congratulations and best wishes to Droupadi Murmu Ji on her election as President of India. May she shine bright and inspire young women from all across India to follow in her footsteps,” tweeted Opposition VP pick Margaret Alva.

I would like to congratulate Hon’ble Presidential Elect Smt Draupadi Murmu. The country will sincerely look up to you as the Head of State to protect the ideals of our Constitution & be the custodian of our democracy, especially when nation is plagued with so many dissensions. — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) July 21, 2022 Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated Droupadi Murmu after being elected as President of India. “She has been active for public welfare in villages, poor, underprivileged and also in slums. This is proof of the strength of Indian democracy,” he said.

राष्ट्रपति चुनाव में प्रभावी जीत दर्ज करने के लिए श्रीमती द्रौपदी मुर्मू जी को बधाई। वे गाँव, गरीब, वंचितों के साथ-साथ झुग्गी-झोपड़ियों में भी लोक कल्याण के लिए सक्रिय रहीं हैं।आज वे उनके बीच से निकल कर सर्वोच्च संवैधानिक पद तक पहुँची हैं।यह भारतीय लोकतंत्र की ताक़त का प्रमाण है। — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) July 21, 2022

“I join my fellow citizens in congratulating Smt Droupadi Murmu on her victory in the Presidential Election 2022. India hopes that as the 15th President of the Republic she functions as the Custodian of the Constitution without fear or favour,” former Union Minister Yashwant Sinha said in a tweet.

Governor Odisha Prof Dr Ganeshi Lal congratulates Smt. #DroupadiMurmu, daughter of #Odisha, on being elected to the highest office of the country. ‘She being the first ever tribal #PresidentofIndia is a matter of pride for all of us,’ said the Governor while wishing her a fulfilling tenure.

Jagat Prakash Nadda, National President, BJP

आदरणीया श्रीमती द्रौपदी मुर्मू जी को देश के 15वें राष्ट्रपति के रूप में चुने जाने पर हार्दिक बधाई।

जनजातीय समाज की महिला का राष्ट्रपति पद तक पहुँचना,देश के लिए स्वर्णिम क्षण हैं,मुझे विश्वास है कि आपके प्रशासनिक व सामाजिक कार्यो की दक्षता व अनुभव से राष्ट्र को अप्रतिम लाभ मिलेगा। — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) July 21, 2022

Rahul Gandhi, Congress Leader