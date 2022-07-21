Draupadi Murmu
Congratulatory Tweets Pour In For India’s 15th President Draupadi Murmu

By Pragativadi News Service
New Delhi: NDA candidate Draupadi Murmu has been elected as the new President of India as she crossed halfway mark after the third round of counting on Thursday.

With Draupadi Murmu set to become India’s first tribal president, congratulatory tweets poured out on social media.

President Ram Nath Kovind congratulated Draupadi Murmu on being elected the President; tweeting, “Heartiest congratulations and best wishes to Smt. Droupadi Murmu on being elected as the 15th President of India.”

PM Modi congratulates #DraupadiMurmu; says, “India scripts history. At a time when 1.3 billion Indians are marking Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, a daughter of India hailing from a tribal community born in a remote part of eastern India has been elected our President!”

“Congratulate the daughter of #Odisha, #DraupadiMurmu on being elected as the 15th President of India. It is indeed a very proud moment for everyone in Odisha that she has been elected for the highest office in the country,” tweets Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

M. Venkaiah Naidu, Vice President of India

“Congratulations and best wishes to Droupadi Murmu Ji on her election as President of India. May she shine bright and inspire young women from all across India to follow in her footsteps,” tweeted Opposition VP pick Margaret Alva.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated Droupadi Murmu after being elected as President of India.

“She has been active for public welfare in villages, poor, underprivileged and also in slums. This is proof of the strength of Indian democracy,” he said.

 

“I join my fellow citizens in congratulating Smt Droupadi Murmu on her victory in the Presidential Election 2022. India hopes that as the 15th President of the Republic she functions as the Custodian of the Constitution without fear or favour,” former Union Minister Yashwant Sinha said in a tweet.

 

Governor Odisha Prof Dr Ganeshi Lal congratulates Smt. #DroupadiMurmu, daughter of #Odisha, on being elected to the highest office of the country. ‘She being the first ever tribal #PresidentofIndia is a matter of pride for all of us,’ said the Governor while wishing her a fulfilling tenure.

Jagat Prakash Nadda, National President, BJP

Rahul Gandhi, Congress Leader

 

