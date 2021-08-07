Congratulatory Messages Pour In As Neeraj Chopra Wins Gold

Tokyo: As Neeraj Chopra picked gold to script history at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics, the entire country started celebrating.

Wishes started to pour in for the ace athlete who had the biggest buzz around him before entering the Games.

The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has congratulated Neeraj Chopra for winning the Gold Medal in Javelin Throw at Tokyo Olympics 2020. The Prime Minister also said that he played with remarkable passion and showed unparalleled grit.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said;

“History has been scripted at Tokyo! What @Neeraj_chopra1 has achieved today will be remembered forever. The young Neeraj has done exceptionally well. He played with remarkable passion and showed unparalleled grit. Congratulations to him for winning the Gold. #Tokyo2020”

Anurag Thakur, the Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, lauded Chopra on scripting history at the Games.

“NEERAJ CHOPRA India’s Golden Boy! India’s Olympic History has been scripted! Your superbly soaring throw deserves a Billion Cheers! Your name will be etched in the history books with golden letters. #Tokyo2020 @Neeraj_chopra1,” tweeted Thakur.

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik said:

A golden throw! Congratulations #NeerajChopra on historic first-ever track & field #Gold medal for India in #Javelin throw at #Tokyo2020. The country is so proud of you. With this, you took India to its highest ever medal tally at the #Olympics. You will inspire generations.

Former Gold medalist Abhinav Bindra said:

And Gold it is for

@Neeraj_chopra1

.Take a bow, young man ! You have fulfilled a nation’s dream. Thank you!

Also, welcome to the club – a much needed addition! Extremely proud. I am so delighted for you.

The Union Minister of Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju also took to Twitter to congratulate Chopra, and he also said that late Milkha Singh’s wish has finally been fulfilled.

“History has been made, Milkha Singh Ji’s wish is fulfilled as India wins first-ever Olympic medal in Athletics! A golden moment 4 India as Neeraj Chopra won Olympic Gold medal for India at #Tokyo2020 Congratulations @Neeraj_chopra1 on this historic achievement,” tweeted Rijiju.

Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh said:

Congratulations to India’s ace Javelin Thrower,

@Neeraj_chopra1

for winning the prestigious Track and Field medal for the first time in the history of Independent India. Gold medal in the Javelin throw event at the #Olympics is unprecedented. Proud of him for creating history!

“The Golden victory of Subedar Neeraj Chopra at the Olympic brings laurels for the Indian Army. He performed like a true soldier at the Olympics. It is indeed a historic and proud moment for the entire country including the Indian Armed Forces! Many congratulations to him,” he said.