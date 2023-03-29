‘Congratulations to Raghav Chadha, Parineeti Chopra’; AAP MP drops hint of new ‘union’

Mumbai: One of the most eligible bachelors in Indian politics, Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha is allegedly dating Hindi film actress Parineeti Chopra. Their recent pictures together have sparked rumours on social media that Chadha and Chopra are not ‘just friends’.

And now, a cryptic post by Chadha’s colleague as well as an Aam Aadmi Party co-worker’s tweet has at least confirmed the blooming love story between the Ishaqzaade actress and the youngest parliamentarian.

In a tweet Arora shared a picture of Chopra and Chadha and captioned it, “I extend my heartfelt congratulations to Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha. May their union be blessed with an abundance of love, joy, and companionship. My best wishes!!!”.

Asked about the rumours outside Parliament recently, Chadha replied, “Aap mujhse rajneeti ke sawal kariye, Parineeti ke sawal mat kariya (You ask me questions about politics, not Parineeti).”