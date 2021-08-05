Congratulations Pour In After India’s Historic Win In Hockey At Tokyo Olympics

New Delhi: Indian men’s hockey team has ended their 41-year wait to win a medal in the Olympics after they defeated Germany and won a bronze medal.

The Men in Blue beat the Germans 5-4 at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 on Thursday.

Minutes after the historic win, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the team on scripting history and winning India the first medal in men’s hockey since 1980.

He tweeted: “Historic! A day that will be etched in the memory of every Indian. Congratulations to our Men’s Hockey Team for bringing home the Bronze. With this feat, they have captured the imagination of the entire nation, especially our youth. India is proud of our Hockey team.”

Historic! A day that will be etched in the memory of every Indian. Congratulations to our Men’s Hockey Team for bringing home the Bronze. With this feat, they have captured the imagination of the entire nation, especially our youth. India is proud of our Hockey team. 🏑 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 5, 2021

Indian President Ram Nath Kovind also took to Twitter and wrote: “Congratulations to our men’s hockey team for winning an Olympic Medal in hockey after 41 years. The team showed exceptional skills, resilience & determination to win. This historic victory will start a new era in hockey and will inspire the youth to take up and excel in the sport.”

Congratulations to our men’s hockey team for winning an Olympic Medal in hockey after 41 years. The team showed exceptional skills, resilience & determination to win. This historic victory will start a new era in hockey and will inspire the youth to take up and excel in the sport — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 5, 2021

Many sports icons took to Twitter to congratulate the Indian hockey team:

An emotional moment for the entire nation, a moment of pride. The long wait has ended! Congratulations to the Indian Men’s Hockey team for their splendid achievement. @TheHockeyIndia — Abhinav A. Bindra OLY (@Abhinav_Bindra) August 5, 2021

Congratulations to each & every member of the hockey contingent on winning the #Bronze for India! A fantastic hard fought win…The penalty corner save by Sreejesh in the dying moments of the game was amazing.👏🏻 Entire 🇮🇳 is immensely proud!#Hockey #Tokyo2020 #Olympics pic.twitter.com/7Rtko9kS63 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 5, 2021

Congratulations to my sons for their exceptional performance to win the bronze medal. The entire country is proud of the show they have put on during the #Olympics. May this be the start of another golden era for Indian hockey! 🇮🇳🏑@TheHockeyIndia #Tokyo2020 — P.T. USHA (@PTUshaOfficial) August 5, 2021

