Congrats ARMY! BTS Wins MTV Hottest Superstar Third Time In A Row
London: Globally-loved boyband BTS have equalled One Direction’s record as winners of MTV Hottest Superstar for a third year running.
Both bands have now scored a hattrick in our annual fan vote with ARMY ensuring their idols took the 2021 crown with a massive 19.3M votes.
Here’s how the Top 10 played out this year:
1. BTS – 19,355,242
2. Twenty One Pilots – 623,637
3. Harry Styles – 504,531
4. Taylor Swift – 107,484
5. Little Mix – 104,321
6. YUNGBLUD – 100,469
7. Niall Horan – 70,491
8. Dua Lipa – 58,547
9. Billie Eilish – 42,304
10. Bruno Mars – 40,491