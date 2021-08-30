Congrats ARMY! BTS Wins MTV Hottest Superstar Third Time In A Row

London: Globally-loved boyband BTS have equalled One Direction’s record as winners of MTV Hottest Superstar for a third year running.

Both bands have now scored a hattrick in our annual fan vote with ARMY ensuring their idols took the 2021 crown with a massive 19.3M votes.

Here’s how the Top 10 played out this year:

1. BTS – 19,355,242

2. Twenty One Pilots – 623,637

3. Harry Styles – 504,531

4. Taylor Swift – 107,484

5. Little Mix – 104,321

6. YUNGBLUD – 100,469

7. Niall Horan – 70,491

8. Dua Lipa – 58,547

9. Billie Eilish – 42,304

10. Bruno Mars – 40,491