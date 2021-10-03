Cong Workers Demand
State

Cong Workers Demand Removal Of Niranjan Patnaik As OPCC Chief

By PragativadiNews
0 0

Bhubaneswar: Demanding Odisha PCC chief Niranjan Pattanaik’s removal, Congress workers shout slogans outside party head office in Bhubaneswar on Sunday.

According to reports, a number of party workers were seen roaring against Pattnaik, holding placards and banners as they were disgusted over meagre votes and grand failure in the Pipili by-election today.

During the demonstration, the protesters echoed Anti-Niranjan slogans and demanded his immediate quit on morality ground. Even, they vowed to take the ‘Eliminate Niranjan’ drive to Delhi, reports said.

PragativadiNews 7423 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

9 + eleven =

Breaking