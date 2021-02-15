Cong Observes Odisha Bandh Against Rising Fuel Prices; Normal Life Affected

Bhubaneswar: Normal life came to a grinding halt in Odisha as Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) observed a protest against hike in fuel prices.

Congress workers resorted to road blockade at various places across the state.

Hundreds of vehicles remained stranded on both sides of the road.

The Congress state unit is observing a 6-hour state-wide bandh today from 7 am to 1 pm.

Emergency services including ambulance, vehicles carrying milk, media and examinees have been exempted from the purview of the bandh.

Bus Owners Association also suspended bus services across the state from 6 AM to 1 PM. All educational institutions including schools have been closed in view of the bandh.

Mo Bus service will remain suspended till 2 PM.

All Odisha government employees working in Bhubaneswar have been advised by the Home Department to reach their respective offices by 9.30 am in view of the state-wide bandh.