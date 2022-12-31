Confirmed! Korean Actor Lee Jong-suk and IU aka Lee Ji-eu are dating

Seoul: The New Year starts on a sweet note for K-drama fans. Actor Lee Jong-suk, recently seen in Big Mouth, is reported to be dating Lee Ji-eun, also known by her stage name IU. A Korean tabloid mentioned that the two have been dating each other for four months now. They met on Inkigayo a decade ago and their friendship has now reportedly bloomed into romance.

Confirming the relationship with IU, Lee Jong Suk’s agency released an official statement. “Actor Lee Jong Suk and IU recently progressed from being close acquaintances into being a couple, and they are maintaining a serious relationship. Please show lots of support so they can continue their beautiful relationship. Thank you,” the statement reads.

Whereas, IU’s agency said, “IU and Lee Jong Suk recently progressed from being close acquaintances into a good relationship. We ask for a warm reception of fans. Congratulations to the couple!”

On Friday, Lee Jong Suk won the Daesang (Grand Prize) for his stellar performance in the show ‘Big Mouth’. While giving his acceptance speech, the Pinocchio actor thanked an individual for helping him after completing his military service. He did not name that person and the dating rumours started making rounds after that.

He said, “After completing my military service, I had a lot of worries, fears, and troubles plaguing me. But at that time, there was someone who helped me to find a good direction as a human being and to think positive thoughts. There’s something I really wanted to tell that person using this opportunity. I want to tell that person that I’m thankful to them for always being so admirable, that I’ve liked them a lot for a very long time, and that I respect and admire them greatly.”

“Seeing that person, I very often thought to myself, ‘I should have lived a little more diligently before now,’ or ‘I should have become a better person.’ I spent a lot of time reflecting on my past. I’m going to work harder in the future to become a better person,” he concluded.

Lee Ji-eun also known by her stage name IU, is a South Korean singer-songwriter, record producer and actress. She signed with LOEN Entertainment (now Kakao Entertainment) in 2007 as a trainee and debuted as a singer at the age of fifteen with her first extended play (EP) Lost and Found (2008).

Aside from her music career, IU has ventured into acting and hosting radio and television shows.

Following her supporting role in teen drama Dream High (2011) and minor appearances in several television series, she was cast in leading roles in television drama series You Are the Best! (2013), Pretty Man (2013–14), The Producers (2015) and Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo (2016). IU’s role as a desperate office worker in My Mister (2018) received critical acclaim, and she earned her first Best Actress in Television nomination at the 55th Baeksang Arts Awards. In 2019, she starred in anthology film series Persona and fantasy television series Hotel del Luna, the latter of which led to her second Best Actress nomination at the Baeksang Arts Awards. In 2022, IU starred in Hirokazu Kore-eda’s film Broker alongside Song Kang-ho, Bae Doona and Gang Dong-won. She is set to star in Lee Byeong-heon’s upcoming film Dream.

Lee Jong-suk is a South Korean actor and model. He debuted in 2005 as a runway model, becoming the youngest male model ever to participate in Seoul Fashion Week. Lee’s breakthrough role was in School 2013 (2012). He is also well known for his roles in I Can Hear Your Voice (2013), Doctor Stranger (2014), Pinocchio (2014), W (2016), While You Were Sleeping (2017), Romance Is a Bonus Book (2019), and Big Mouth (2022).