Hemananda Biswal
Condolences Pour In On Demise Of Ex-Odisha CM Hemananda Biswal

Bhubaneswar: Former Odisha Chief Minister Hemananda Biswal passed away on Friday at the age of 82. He breathed his last while undergoing treatment for old age-related ailments at a city-based private hospital.

Condolences poured in from various quarters soon after the news transpired. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Odisha Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal, Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi, OPCC Chief Niranjan Patnaik, and several other leaders condoled the demise of Biswal.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter and wrote: “Anguished by the passing away of former Odisha CM Shri Hemananda Biswal Ji. He was active in public life for many years and worked extensively among people. In this sad hour, my thoughts are with his family and supporters. Om Shanti.”

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has expressed deep grief over the death of the former CM of Odisha Hemananda Biswal. In his condolence message, Patnaik described late Hemananda Biswal as a capable and popular politician. “His contributions to the betterment of the marginalized sections of society and the collective progress of the state will be remembered,” the Chief Minister said.

The Chief Minister conveyed his deepest condolences to the bereaved family of Biswal and prayed for the departed soul to rest in peace.

Odisha Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal expressed deep grief over the passing away of former Chief Minister of Odisha and senior politician Hemananda Biswal. He has expressed his deepest condolences to the bereaved family of the late leader.

“He will be forever remembered by the people for his outstanding contribution to the progress of Odisha,” said Prof Lal, in his tweet.

Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan said: “I am deeply saddened by the demise of former Chief Minister Hemananda Biswal. He has twice served as the Chief Minister of Odisha and has repeatedly served the people of the state as MLA and MP.

Led by tribal-dominated districts, he has done a lot of welfare work for the betterment of the Tribals. The people of the state will always remember his service. The AP Governor extend his deepest condolences to the bereaved family and also prayed for his soul to rest in peace.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said: “I am saddened to hear about the demise of former Odisha Chief Minister and senior leader Hemananda Biswal. Odisha lost a competent, rare, and veteran politician”

His special contributions to the development of the state, especially to the Tribals, will forever be remembered, Pradhan said. He expressed his condolences to the bereaved family and prayed for the departed soul to rest in peace.

Speaker of Odisha Legislative Assembly (OLA) Dr. Surjya Narayan Patro condoled the death of the senior leader and former Odisha Chief Minister Hemananda Biswal. “Odisha lost a revered politician. This is an irreparable loss for Odisha,” he said.

OLA Speaker SN Patro expressed his condolences to the bereaved family and prayed for the departed soul to rest in peace.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said: “My heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Shri Hemananda Biswal ji. He was a stalwart of the Congress Party and would be remembered as a great tribal leader.”

OPCC Chief Niranjan Patnaik said: “Sad to hear about the demise of former Odisha CM and senior Congress leader, Hemananda Biswal. He stood for Congress’ party’s ideals throughout his life. Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee will miss him dearly. My deepest condolences to his family. Om Shanti.”

Several other state ministers and leaders from various political parties have also condoled the demise of the senior leader, Hemananda Biswal.

The veteran Congress leader was appointed as the Chief Minister of Odisha twice. He served as the CM from December 7, 1989, to March 5, 1990, and from December 6, 1999, to March 5, 2000.

