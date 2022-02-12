Condolences Pour In For Veteran Industrialist Rahul Bajaj

Bhubaneswar: Rahul Bajaj, former chairman of the Bajaj Group, died on Saturday at the age of 83 at his home in Pune due to illness.

Condolences were flooding in for the veteran industrialists:

President Ram Nath Kovind said, “Saddened to learn of Shri Rahul Bajaj’s demise. A doyen of Indian industry, he was passionate about its priorities. His career reflected the rise and innate strength of the nation’s corporate sector. His death leaves a void in the world of industry. My condolences to his family.”

Paying tribute to Rahul Bajaj, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “Shri Rahul Bajaj Ji will be remembered for his noteworthy contributions to the world of commerce and industry. Beyond business, he was passionate about community service and was a great conversationalist. Pained by his demise. Condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti.”

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik said, deeply saddened to learn about the passing away of renowned industrialist, philanthropist and former parliamentarian, Rahul Bajaj. My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved family and friends.

Union Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Narayan Rane said, “Deeply saddened to hear about the demise of Padma Bhushan Shri Rahul Bajaj Ji, an acclaimed industrialist and philanthropist. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members. Om Shanti.”

NCP chief Sharad Pawar said, “I am deeply shocked to learn about the sad demise of Padma Bhushan Shri Rahul Bajaj! The grandson of eminent freedom fighter Jamnalal Bajaj brought transformation in society especially in poor and middle-class people with his two-wheel technology – a Bajaj Bike.”

Rahul Bajaj breathed his last today at 2.30 pm. Bajaj will be cremated with full state honours on Sunday, said Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, “Demise of Mr. Rahul Bajaj the Chairman emeritus of the Bajaj Group is a loss to India’s business community. My condolences to the bereaved family and the group. Om Shanti.”

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, “Very sad news of the death of the country’s famous industrialist Rahul Bajaj ji. He made a big contribution to the progress of the country on the economic front. ‘Buland Bharat Ki Buland Awaz’ became a part of every household. My heartfelt tribute to such a great personality. May the Lord place the departed soul at his feet.”