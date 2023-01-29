Condolences Pour In For Minister Naba Das

Bhubaneswar: Leaders cutting across party lines today expressed deep condolences following the untimely demise of Odisha Health Minister Naba Kishore Das.

Das, a senior BJD leader died while undergoing treatment at a private hospital after being shot at by a policeman in Brajrajnagar of Jharsuguda district.

CM Naveen Patnaik who rushed to the hospital to pay last respect to the departed soul, condoled the death. Naveen visited the hospital soon after receiving the sad news.

In his condolence message, Patnaik said he is deeply saddened by the demise of Health Minister Naba Das. His passing is an irreparable loss for the State, Patnaik stated through a series of tweets.

Das has contributed a lot to strengthen the Biju Janata Dal, read the tweet.

ରାଜ୍ୟର ସ୍ୱାସ୍ଥ୍ୟମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ତଥା @bjd_odisha ର ନେତା ନବ କିଶୋର ଦାସଙ୍କ ଅକାଳ ବିୟୋଗ ବିଷୟରେ ଜାଣି ମୁଁ ଶୋକରେ ମ୍ରିୟମାଣ। ତୃଣମୂଳସ୍ତର ନେତା ଭାବେ ତାଙ୍କ ପ୍ରତି ଲୋକଙ୍କ ଓ ଦଳମତ ନିର୍ବିଶେଷରେ ସମସ୍ତଙ୍କ ଭଲପାଇବା ଓ ସମ୍ମାନ ରହିଛି। ସମଗ୍ର ରାଜ୍ୟ ପାଇଁ ଏହା ଅପୂରଣୀୟ କ୍ଷତି। ସରକାର ଓ ଦଳରେ ତାଙ୍କ ଭୂମିକା ସର୍ବଦା ସ୍ମରଣୀୟ ରହିବ। — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) January 29, 2023

President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and a host of leaders also expressed profound grief over the death of the minister.

Shocked and disturbed by the death of Shri Naba Kishore Das ji, Odisha Health minister, in a dastardly act of violence. My deepest condolences to his family and well wishers. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) January 29, 2023

Saddened by the unfortunate demise of Minister in Odisha Government, Shri Naba Kishore Das Ji. Condolences to his family in this tragic hour. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 29, 2023

ଓଡ଼ିଶାର ସ୍ୱାସ୍ଥ୍ୟମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ନବ ଦାସ ବ୍ରଜରାଜନଗରରେ ଏକ କାର୍ଯ୍ୟକ୍ରମରେ ଯୋଗଦେବା ସମୟରେ ତାଙ୍କୁ ଗୁଳିମାଡ ପରେ ହସ୍ପିଟାଲରେ ସେ ଚିକିତ୍ସାଧିନ ଅବସ୍ଥାରେ ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ହେବା ଖବର ଶୁଣି ମୁଁ ଦୁଃଖିତ ଓ ମର୍ମାହତ । ତାଙ୍କ ସହ ଯେଉଁ ଭଳି ଘଟଣା ଘଟିଛି, ଏହା ମୋତେ ବ୍ୟଥିତ କରିଛି । — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) January 29, 2023

I am shattered to know about the untimely demise of my younger brother, Western Odisha stalwart Hon’ble Health Minister Shri Naba Das ( @nabadasjsg ). My deep condolences to his entire family, followers and friends. May his soul rest in peace. — Ranendra Pratap Swain (@rajaaswain) January 29, 2023

Extremely pained by the untimely demise of Odisha Health Minister Shri Naba Das. He was a promising leader of our state who served people till his last breath. Condolences to his family and friends. May his soul rest in peace.🙏 — Niranjan Patnaik (@NPatnaikOdisha) January 29, 2023

Deeply saddened to hear about the demise of Shri Naba Das Ji. He will be remembered for his public service and good work. My deepest condolences to his family. May his soul rest in peace. Om Shanti.🙏 pic.twitter.com/PEiH9XPQGM — Sarat Patnaik (@SaratPatINC) January 29, 2023

Das succumbed to his bullet injuries while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar. He was critically injured after a police ASI shot him in the chest from point blank range. The cop opened fire while the minister was getting out of his car to attend a party programme.