Condolences Pour In For Minister Naba Das

By Pragativadi News Service
Bhubaneswar: Leaders cutting across party lines today expressed deep condolences following the untimely demise of Odisha Health Minister Naba Kishore Das.

Das, a senior BJD leader died while undergoing treatment at a private hospital after being shot at by a policeman in Brajrajnagar of Jharsuguda district.

CM Naveen Patnaik who rushed to the hospital to pay last respect to the departed soul, condoled the death. Naveen visited the hospital soon after receiving the sad news.

In his condolence message, Patnaik said he is deeply saddened by the demise of Health Minister Naba Das. His passing is an irreparable loss for the State, Patnaik stated through a series of tweets.

Das has contributed a lot to strengthen the Biju Janata Dal, read the tweet.

President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and a host of leaders also expressed profound grief over the death of the minister.

Das succumbed to his bullet injuries while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar. He was critically injured after a police ASI shot him in the chest from point blank range. The cop opened fire while the minister was getting out of his car to attend a party programme.

 

