Condolences Pour In As CDS Bipin Rawat, 12 Others Killed In Chopper Crash

Bhubaneswar: Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat, and 11 other persons were killed in a chopper crash on Wednesday.

As soon as the Indian Air Force confirmed the death of CDS Rawat and 12 other persons, condolence messages started pouring in from all quarters.

“With deep regret, it has now been ascertained that Gen Bipin Rawat, Mrs Madhulika Rawat and 11 other persons on board have died in the unfortunate accident,” one of the tweets of Indian Air Force read.

Condoling the demise of the first CDS, President Ram Nath Kovind said he was shocked and anguished over the untimely demise.

"I am shocked and anguished over the untimely demise of Gen. Bipin Rawat and his wife, Madhulika ji. The nation has lost one of its bravest sons. His four decades of selfless service to the motherland was marked by exceptional gallantry and heroism. My condolences to his family.It's deeply painful for me to learn of the loss of lives in the chopper crash. I join the fellow citizens in paying tributes to each of those who died while performing their duty. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families," tweets from his official handle read.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called Gen Bipin Rawat as an outstanding soldier.

Modi took Twitter and wrote, “Gen Bipin Rawat was an outstanding soldier. A true patriot, he greatly contributed to modernising our armed forces and security apparatus. His insights and perspectives on strategic matters were exceptional. His passing away has saddened me deeply. Om Shanti.””As India’s first CDS, Gen Rawat worked on diverse aspects relating to our armed forces including defence reforms. He brought with him a rich experience of serving in the Army. India will never forget his exceptional service,” Modi’s tweet read.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh – Deeply anguished by the sudden demise of Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat, his wife and 11 other Armed Forces personnel in an extremely unfortunate helicopter accident today in Tamil Nadu. His untimely death is an irreparable loss to our Armed Forces and the country. General Rawat had served the country with exceptional courage and diligence. As the first Chief of Defence Staff he had prepared plans for jointness of our Armed Forces. My heart goes out to the families of those who lost their loved ones in this accident. Praying for the speedy recovery of Gp Capt Varun Singh, who is currently under treatment at the Military Hospital, Wellington.

Home Minister Amit Shah – A very sad day for the nation as we have lost our CDS, General Bipin Rawat Ji in a very tragic accident. He was one of the bravest soldiers, who has served the motherland with utmost devotion. His exemplary contributions & commitment cannot be put into words. I am deeply pained. I also express my deepest condolences on the sad demise of Mrs Madhulika Rawat and 11 other Armed Forces personnel. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. May God give them the strength to bear this tragic loss. Praying for the speedy recovery of Gp Capt Varun Singh.

Deeply pained by the sudden demise of CDS Gen Bipin Rawat, his wife & 11 other Armed Forces personnel in an unfortunate helicopter accident today in Tamil Nadu.Huge loss to the nation.

I am deeply saddened to learn about the tragic demise of CDS General Bipin Rawat ji, his wife Madhulika Ji & other officers on board the helicopter. India has lost some of its bravest today.

May the departed souls find peace.

