Conditions Favourable For Advancement Of Southwest Monsoon: IMD

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) regional centre here has said that conditions are becoming favourable for further advancement of Southwest Monsoon.

According to the IMD’s latest bulletin, the advancement is likely over some parts of Southwest Arabian Sea, some more parts of Southeast Arabian Sea, Maldives and Comorin area, South and Eastcentral Bay of Bengal and some parts of Northeast Bay of Bengal during next 48 hours.

A cyclonic circulation lies over north Jharkhand and neighbourhood sea in lower tropospheric levels with a trough sea in middle tropospheric levels, the IMD said.

Light/moderate rainfall with isolated thunderstorm/lightning/gusty winds are very likely over Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand; isolated rainfall activity is likely over Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, north Madhya Pradesh today and a reduction may set in from tomorrow.

Besides, dust-storm activity is very likely at isolated places over West Rajasthan today.

The IMD further stated that scattered to fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated thunderstorm/lightning/gusty winds are very likely over Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha and West Bengal and Sikkim during the next three days and over Northeast India during next five days.

Isolated thunder squall (50-60 kmph/hail is very likely over Uttarakhand, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal and Odisha today, said the IMD.