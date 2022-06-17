Conditions Favorable For Further Advance Of Monsoon Into Some More Parts Of Odisha In 3 Days

Bhubaneswar: The conditions are favourable for further advance of monsoon into some more parts of Odisha during the next three days, informed the Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre on Friday afternoon.

In its mid-day bulleting, the regional IMD centre said that the conditions are favourable for further advance of monsoon into some more parts of Madhya Pradesh, remaining parts of Vidarbha, Andhra Pradesh and Westcentral & northwest Bay of Bengal, some more parts of Chhattisgarh and Odisha, some parts of Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand and some more parts of Bihar during next 3 days.

Light to moderate rain/thundershower has occurred at one or two places over the districts of Odisha with Heavy rainfall at one or two places over the districts of KORAPUT & KANDHAMAL of South Interior Odisha.

Maximum temperatures observed appreciable rise at a few places over North Interior Odisha, at one or two places over Coastal Odisha & South Interior Odisha, marked fall at one or two places & appreciable fall at a few places over South Interior Odisha and no large change at elsewhere over Odisha. They were above normal at a few places over Coastal Odisha, at one or two places over North Interior Odisha and normal elsewhere over Odisha.

The highest maximum temperature of 38.˚C was recorded at PARALEKHAMUNDI & DHENKANAL and the lowest minimum temperature of 22.0 °C was recorded at MALKANGIRI in the plains of Odisha.