Composite Facility Centers to Come Up in Medical College & Hospitals of Odisha Soon

Bhubaneswar: Following Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s mission for transformational changes in universal health care, Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra directed to develop Composite Facility Centres in Medical College & Hospitals of the State.

Mahapatra said this while reviewing the availability of basic allied facilities on these campuses in a high-level meeting held in Lokseba Bhawan conference hall wherein Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) Health and Family Welfare Raj Kumar Sharma outlined the issues for discussion.

Chief Secretary Suresh Mahapatra directed the department to prepare a layout plan for facilities like permanent Aahar Kendra, attendant rest shed, ATM, OMFED stall and food cafeteria for attendants/daycare patients/ staff and doctors. He directed to make the rest shed quite appropriate so that attendants could stay there when the patient is in hospital. The rest shed should have proper toilet and bathroom facilities.

Mahapatra also directed that the food cafeteria should have a cleanly maintained common eating space with three to four counters serving different kinds of foods. Proper hygiene and cleanliness in food preparation and serving should be strictly maintained on these counters. The department was directed to prepare the layout plan in 15 days for consideration by the Government.

Available data show State has three old medical college & hospitals at Cuttack, Berhampur and Burla. Recently 5 new medical colleges at Baripada, Balasore, Bolangir, Koraput and Puri have been made operational, and 2 more are coming up in Sundargarh and Keonjhar. ACS RK Sharma said that such basic allied facilities would be developed in all these intuitions as per available space keeping in view the convenience of the daycare patients, attendants, students in medical college, staff and doctors. These would make the hospital campus easier and assuring for all.

Director Medical Education and Training Rashmi Ranjan Mohanty, Managing Director Odisha Medical Corporation Ltd Smt Yamini Sadangi along with senior officers of the department participated in the discussions.