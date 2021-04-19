Composer Shravan Kumar Rathod Critical After Testing Positive For Covid-19

Mumbai: Shravan Kumar Rathod, of the popular composer duo Nadeem-Shravan, is currently hospitalised after he tested positive for COVID-19.

Shravan is critical as he reportedly has co-morbidities but his condition hasn’t deteriorated after admission to the hospital, as per Film Information. He is currently in Raheja Hospital, Mahim Mumbai. The report of Shravan battling Covid-19 comes at a time when several Bollywood celebrities are battling the coronavirus.

Nadeem-Shravan were the biggest music composers for Bollywood films in the 90s, providing tunes to the soundtracks of several hit films, including ‘Aashiqui’ (1990), ‘Saajan’ (1991), ‘Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke’ (1993), ‘Raja Hindustani’ (1996), ‘Pardes’(1997) and many more.