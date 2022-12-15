Compliment Your Tea With Crunchy Nachos, Recipe Inside

New Delhi: Nachos are simple chips made of corn meal and deep-fried. The nachos are generally made triangular in shape and flavoured with various seasoning options.

Ingredients

1 cup Corn flour

1/4 cup Whole Wheat Flour

Oil, as required

Water, to knead the flour

Salt, Salt as required

Barbeque masala, to garnish

How to make Homemade Nachos Recipe