Compliment Your Tea With Crunchy Nachos, Recipe Inside
New Delhi: Nachos are simple chips made of corn meal and deep-fried. The nachos are generally made triangular in shape and flavoured with various seasoning options.
Ingredients
- 1 cup Corn flour
- 1/4 cup Whole Wheat Flour
- Oil, as required
- Water, to knead the flour
- Salt, Salt as required
- Barbeque masala, to garnish
How to make Homemade Nachos Recipe
- To begin making the Homemade Nachos recipe, first, knead the flour. In a bowl add the flour, 1 tablespoon of oil, required salt and mix with your fingers.
- Add water slowly and gradually knead a roti-like dough.
- Knead for a good 5-6 minutes to release all air in the flour so that the nachos are crispier.
- Leave the dough to rest for 10 minutes and knead for a minute to smoothen again.
- To make tortillas, make medium size rotis/tortillas and keep them separate. The thickness should be like Rotis. Now, semi-cook them on a flat griddle or pan. Please don’t cook them brown them like Rotis.
- We just have to cook them a bit to evaporate the moisture so that they are crisp when fried.
- Cut the tortillas into triangular cuts to make nachos and fry them on the medium-high flame in a deep fry pan till they turn crisp.
- Once they are ready, take them out on tissue paper to absorb the extra oil. Sprinkle some Barbeque masala on freshly fried nachos and Homemade Nachos are ready to be served.
- Serve Homemade Nachos with Melon Salsa, Spicy Mexican Salsa Verde or any other Salsa of your choice.
Comments are closed.