Compliment Your Evening Tea With Delicious Banana Bread

New Delhi: Moist and delicious Banana Bread is easy to make—one bowl, no need for a mixer!

Ingredients

1 cup white sugar

½ cup butter, melted

2 eggs

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 ½ cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking soda

½ teaspoon salt

½ cup sour cream

½ cup chopped walnuts

2 medium bananas, sliced

Directions