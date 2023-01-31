Banana Bread
Compliment Your Evening Tea With Delicious Banana Bread

New Delhi: Moist and delicious Banana Bread is easy to make—one bowl, no need for a mixer!

Ingredients

  • 1 cup white sugar
  • ½ cup butter, melted
  • 2 eggs
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 1 ½ cups all-purpose flour
  • 1 teaspoon baking soda
  • ½ teaspoon salt
  • ½ cup sour cream
  • ½ cup chopped walnuts
  • 2 medium bananas, sliced

Directions

  1. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease a 9×5-inch loaf pan.
  2. Stir sugar and melted butter together in a large bowl. Add eggs and vanilla; mix well. Combine flour, baking soda, and salt; stir into butter mixture until smooth. Fold in banana slices, sour cream, and walnuts; transfer into the prepared pan.
  3. Bake in the preheated oven until a toothpick inserted into the center of the loaf comes out clean, about 1 hour. Cool loaf in the pan for 10 minutes before inverting onto a wire rack to cool completely.
