Compliment Your Evening Tea With Delicious Banana Bread
New Delhi: Moist and delicious Banana Bread is easy to make—one bowl, no need for a mixer!
Ingredients
- 1 cup white sugar
- ½ cup butter, melted
- 2 eggs
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 1 ½ cups all-purpose flour
- 1 teaspoon baking soda
- ½ teaspoon salt
- ½ cup sour cream
- ½ cup chopped walnuts
- 2 medium bananas, sliced
Directions
- Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease a 9×5-inch loaf pan.
- Stir sugar and melted butter together in a large bowl. Add eggs and vanilla; mix well. Combine flour, baking soda, and salt; stir into butter mixture until smooth. Fold in banana slices, sour cream, and walnuts; transfer into the prepared pan.
- Bake in the preheated oven until a toothpick inserted into the center of the loaf comes out clean, about 1 hour. Cool loaf in the pan for 10 minutes before inverting onto a wire rack to cool completely.
