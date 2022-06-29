Angoori Gulab Jamun
Complete Your Dinner With Mouthwatering Angoori Gulab Jamun

By Pradeep Sahoo
New Delhi: Angoori Gulab Jamun is a classic Indian dessert. These homemade gulab jamuns melt in your mouth and are perfectly pillowy-soft, and fluffy, they were dunked in a rose-flavoured sugar syrup which makes it incredibly delicious and indulgent!

INGREDIENTS

  • 1 Cup Mawa powder/Milk powder
  • ¼ Cup All-purpose flour
  • 3 Tsp Butter(room temperature)
  • ¼ Cup Whole milk (room temp)
  • Pinch of baking soda
  • For Syrup
  • 1 ¼ Cup Sugar
  • 1 Cup Water
  • 4 Pieces Cardamom(Grounded)
  • Oil for frying.

INSTRUCTIONS

  1. Combine Maida, Mawa powder, and baking soda.
  2. Use your palm, and hands and mix butter with it. It should be a crumbly mixture.
  3. Mix room temperature whole milk with the mixture and make a nice dough with it.
  4. Make small balls of the same size.
  5. Deep fry them till they look little brown or slightly pink.
  6. Make sugar syrup and dip all the gulab jamuns in that.
  7. Gulab Jamuns will soak the sugar syrup.
  8. They are ready to serve.
