Complete Your Dinner With Mouthwatering Angoori Gulab Jamun

New Delhi: Angoori Gulab Jamun is a classic Indian dessert. These homemade gulab jamuns melt in your mouth and are perfectly pillowy-soft, and fluffy, they were dunked in a rose-flavoured sugar syrup which makes it incredibly delicious and indulgent!

INGREDIENTS

1 Cup Mawa powder/Milk powder

¼ Cup All-purpose flour

3 Tsp Butter(room temperature)

¼ Cup Whole milk (room temp)

Pinch of baking soda

For Syrup

1 ¼ Cup Sugar

1 Cup Water

4 Pieces Cardamom(Grounded)

Oil for frying.

INSTRUCTIONS