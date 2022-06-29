Complete Your Dinner With Mouthwatering Angoori Gulab Jamun
New Delhi: Angoori Gulab Jamun is a classic Indian dessert. These homemade gulab jamuns melt in your mouth and are perfectly pillowy-soft, and fluffy, they were dunked in a rose-flavoured sugar syrup which makes it incredibly delicious and indulgent!
INGREDIENTS
- 1 Cup Mawa powder/Milk powder
- ¼ Cup All-purpose flour
- 3 Tsp Butter(room temperature)
- ¼ Cup Whole milk (room temp)
- Pinch of baking soda
- For Syrup
- 1 ¼ Cup Sugar
- 1 Cup Water
- 4 Pieces Cardamom(Grounded)
- Oil for frying.
INSTRUCTIONS
- Combine Maida, Mawa powder, and baking soda.
- Use your palm, and hands and mix butter with it. It should be a crumbly mixture.
- Mix room temperature whole milk with the mixture and make a nice dough with it.
- Make small balls of the same size.
- Deep fry them till they look little brown or slightly pink.
- Make sugar syrup and dip all the gulab jamuns in that.
- Gulab Jamuns will soak the sugar syrup.
- They are ready to serve.
