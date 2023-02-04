Complete Your Dinner With Churma Ladoo; Recipe Inside
New Delhi: Churma Ladoo is made with whole wheat flour, Jaggery, Ghee, and Cardamom powder. Gujaratis also call this Churma Na Ladwa! You can make these once and store them in dry conditions for a long time.
Ingredients:
- 2 cups whole wheat flour
- 4 tbsps ghee (clarified butter) + to deep fry
- A pinch of salt
- ½ cup jaggery
- ½ tsp green cardamom powder
- A pinch of nutmeg powder
- Poppy seeds (khuskhus) for coating
Method:
- Take whole wheat flour in a large parat or plate. Make a well in the centre. Add 3 tbsps ghee.
- Use the tips of your fingers and mix till it is crumbly in texture.
- Add salt and mix. Add water as required and knead into a stiff dough.
- Divide it into equal parts and shape them into elongated shapes and deep fry in hot ghee till golden and crisp.
- Once slightly cooled grind to a coarse mixture.
- Pass the mixture through a sieve and keep aside.
- Heat the remaining ghee in a nonstick pan, add jaggery and let it melt.
- Add the melted jaggery to the churma. Add green cardamom powder and nutmeg powder and mix well.
- Divide the mixture into equal parts, shape them into laddoos and coat them with poppy seeds.
- Serve.
