Complete Your Dinner With Churma Ladoo; Recipe Inside

New Delhi: Churma Ladoo is made with whole wheat flour, Jaggery, Ghee, and Cardamom powder. Gujaratis also call this Churma Na Ladwa! You can make these once and store them in dry conditions for a long time.

Ingredients:

2 cups whole wheat flour

4 tbsps ghee (clarified butter) + to deep fry

A pinch of salt

½ cup jaggery

½ tsp green cardamom powder

A pinch of nutmeg powder

Poppy seeds (khuskhus) for coating

Method: